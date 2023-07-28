'I thought it was a joke': Dad who spotted crack in roller coaster speaks
(CNN) — Another break or crack has been found on a North Carolina amusement park ride, weeks after the roller coaster was shut down when a visitor spotted a crack in a steel support pillar, state officials say.

The discovery of the additional “weld indication” was made during an investigation into the structural integrity of the closed Fury 325 roller coaster at Carowinds amusement park in Charlotte, according to a statement from the North Carolina Department of Labor.

