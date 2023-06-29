24-year-old suspect charged with stabbing 3 people during gender studies class at Canada’s University of Waterloo in ‘hate-motivated’ attack, police say

A University of Waterloo sign stands in Waterloo, Ontario, on Wednesday.

 Nick Iwanyshyn/The Canadian Press/AP

(CNN) — A 24-year-old student has been charged with stabbing three people during a gender studies class at the University of Waterloo in Canada this week in what police are calling a “hate-motivated incident.”

The suspect, Geovanny Villalba-Aleman, is an international student who had been studying at the university, according to a news release from the Waterloo Regional Police Service.