2 Tennessee inmates have been captured after they broke out through a jail ceiling, authorities say

Ronnie Sharp, left, and Joshua Harris escaped the Henry County Jail through a skylight, authorities say.

 Henry County Sheriff's Office

(CNN) — Two escaped inmates in northwestern Tennessee have been captured after they broke out of jail through a skylight, law enforcement said.

One of the inmates, Ronnie Sharp, was taken into custody after “a brief foot chase” in Union City Tennessee, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.