(CNN) — Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with a shooting at a house party in southwestern Arizona last weekend that left two people dead and five teenagers injured, police said.

Officers responded shortly before 11 p.m. local time Saturday night to a private residence in Yuma and found several gunshot victims, who were all male, the Yuma Police Department said in a statement posted on Facebook. More than 30 rounds were fired at the party, police said.

