(CNN) — Two state troopers were shot, one fatally, in a multi-scene shootout with a man who initially fired bullets into state police vehicles outside police barracks in central Pennsylvania, authorities said.

Brandon Stine drove his pickup truck to the barracks in Mifflintown Saturday morning, got out of the vehicle and shot from a long rifle into marked police cars, Col. Christopher Paris, the Pennsylvania State Police commissioner, said at a news conference Sunday.