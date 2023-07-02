2 people were killed and 28 wounded in mass shooting at a Baltimore block party

A view from the scene of a mass shooting incident at the 800 block of Gretna Court in Baltimore, Maryland, United States on July 2. About 30 people were injured and several individuals were killed. Two people are deceased and three people are in critical condition.

 Kyle Mazza/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

(CNN) — An 18-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man were killed and 28 others injured in a mass shooting at a Baltimore block party, officials said.

All 30 of the victims had gunshot wounds, Baltimore Police Acting Commissioner Richard Worley said in a Sunday afternoon news conference. Their ages range between 13 and 32 years old, Worley added.

CNN’s Artemis Moshtaghian, Joe Sutton, Zenebou Sylla and Gloria Pazmino contributed to this report.