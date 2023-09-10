2 people shot over parking spot dispute By WLNY Web Staff Sep 10, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email A double shooting in Brooklyn on Saturday stemmed from an argument over a parking spot, according to police. CBS New York's Christina Fan reports. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Click here for updates on this story New York (WLNY) -- Two people were injured in a daytime shooting in Brooklyn on Saturday.Police say a man and a woman were shot while on Willoughby Avenue and Nostrand Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant around 12:15 p.m.It appears a car was struck by bullet multiple times.It's unclear if the victims were inside that vehicle at the time of the shooting or what exactly led up to the shooting.Police say the woman was shot in the head and is in critical condition and the man was shot in the leg and is in stable condition.No arrests have been made.Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.THE-CNN-WIRE (TM) & © 2023 CABLE NEWS NETWORK, INC., A TIME WARNER COMPANY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular The Tricky Foods storefront opens across from Olin Park Memorial boys cross country team forced to switch meet location as MMSD bus woes continue 'It cost my daughter's life': Rally for Recovery fights addiction stigma Matthew L Gudel Zachary (Zach) Stephen Shively Latest News Wayward python found dangling from engine of vehicle in North Carolina, police say Carmakers are failing the privacy test. Owners have little or no control over data collected Here’s what India’s historic lunar lander found on the moon — and what’s next Silver Alert canceled after Madison man found safe Does Southwest have a dress code? American Ninja Warrior competitor ‘shamed’ for outfit on flight More News