2 huge lottery jackpots are up for grabs this weekend By Jay Croft, CNN Jul 14, 2023

(CNN) — A Mega Millions jackpot estimated at $560 million is up for grabs on Friday night.And don't worry if things don't go your way with that drawing. There's another whopper offered on Saturday: a Powerball prize estimated at $875 million, according to the Powerball website.The Powerball prize is the third-largest in its history, officials said this week. A grand prize hasn't been won since April 19, and it has "rolled over" 36 times since then.Both lotteries had drawings this week that failed to produce grand-prize winners. Both are played in 45 states.The Mega Millions drawing is scheduled for 11 p.m. ET on Friday and the Powerball drawing will be at 10:59 p.m. ET Saturday.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.