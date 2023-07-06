2 firefighters die and 5 are injured responding to cargo ship fire in port of Newark

(CNN) — Two Newark firefighters died and five were injured late Wednesday as they battled a blaze on a massive cargo ship carrying vehicles in the port of Newark, New Jersey, officials said.

Firefighters responded to a call of multiple vehicles on fire on a roll-on/roll-off cargo ship named Grande Costa D’Avorio around 9:25 p.m. Wednesday, the US Coast Guard said in a statement.

