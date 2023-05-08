2 families lost multiple loved ones in the Texas outlet mall shooting

A family of four has become a family of one after a 6-year-old's parents and brother were fatally shot by a gunman at a Texas outlet mall Saturday, a GoFundMe post by the family's friends said.

The Houston office of the South Korean Consulate confirmed Monday that three Korean Americans -- husband Cho Kyu Song, 37, and wife, Kang Shin Young, 35, as well as one of their children -- were killed in the shooting, according to the Dallas Morning News. The child's name and age were not given.

