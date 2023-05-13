2 dead after possible tornado in Texas By Rebekah Riess, CNN May 13, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save At least two people are dead and 10 others were taken to the hospital after a possible tornado struck around 4 a.m. Saturday along the southern coast of Texas, near the Mexico border, officials said.Crews are searching for more survivors amid extensive damage in Laguna Heights, which is between Port Isabel and Laguna Vista, according to the City of Port Isabel.Multiple structures and power lines were damaged, and crews from several agencies are helping with cleanup and recovery, the city said in a Facebook post.The National Weather Service in Brownsville said it has a survey team headed to the area "to determine if a tornado did occur."The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.THE-CNN-WIRE (TM) & © 2023 CABLE NEWS NETWORK, INC., A TIME WARNER COMPANY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular 'A truly devastating time': Student killed while waiting to board school bus outside of Reedsburg Janesville woman arrested after kids found unattended in 'deplorable' living conditions One person sent to hospital after suspected domestic violence incident on Madison's east side Janesville Police: Area of East Memorial Drive, Harding Street cleared after police activity Packers sign safety Owens -- husband of Simone Biles -- to shore up secondary Latest News Wisconsin teacher accused of threatening students after finding drawings of swastikas in classroom Census rejecting some big-city complaints of 2020 undercounts One person sent to hospital after suspected domestic violence incident on Madison's east side Janesville Police: Area of East Memorial Drive, Harding Street cleared after police activity Legislature to take up shared revenue, prosecutor pay next week More News