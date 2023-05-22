2 children were killed after being swept away from their mother in a central California river during dangerous conditions

(CNN) — An 8-year-old girl and her 4-year-old brother died after they were swept away by a central California river they were traveling in with their mother during what authorities call extraordinarily dangerous conditions.

The two children were swept by the rushing waters of the Kings River Sunday afternoon, Fresno County authorities said. They had been traveling in the water with their mother and her friend to make it to “a specific rock to climb on,” according to a news release from Fresno County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Tony Botti.