(CNN) — Two boys who were reported missing last week and found dead in different rivers in Manhattan may have been last seen playing together at the water’s edge, according to a law enforcement source.

Alfa Barrie, 11, and Garrett Warren, 13, were seen together in Harlem between May 12 and May 13 before they were reported missing at different times, according to the New York Police Department. The department’s harbor unit found the bodies of the boys several days apart, more than two miles away from one another in the Harlem River and the Hudson River.

CNN’s Sabrina Shulman and Lauren Mascarenhas contributed to this report.