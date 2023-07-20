FL: POLICE: MOM TRIES TO HIRE HITMAN FOR HER 3YO
Video play button

(CNN) — Police arrested an 18-year-old mother Tuesday after she attempted to hire a hitman to kill her 3-year-old son, according to police.

Jazmin Paez was flagged to authorities after she filled out a form on a parody hit-for-hire website designed to “prevent legitimate solicitations to commit murders,” according to a Miami-Dade police affidavit.