(CNN) — “We’re never going to give up.” Those were the words earlier this month from the parents of Madeleine McCann, who vanished as a toddler without a trace while on vacation in Portugal in 2007. Born May 2003, Madeleine’s family marked her 20th birthday this month.

Now, just weeks later, police are conducting a search of a remote reservoir around 50 kilometers (31 miles) from the resort area where Madeleine disappeared 16 years ago. It’s the latest development in a long-running, high-profile and, oftentimes, controversial hunt for the missing child from Leicestershire, England.

CNN’s Bryony Jones, Jason Hanna, Stephanie Halasz, Amy Cassidy, Frederik Pleitgen, Vasco Cotovio and Mia Alberti contributed to this report.