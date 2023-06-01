14-year-old Dev Shah of Florida wins Scripps National Spelling Bee with final word ‘psammophile’ By Steve Almasy, CNN Jun 1, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save (CNN) — Dev Shah, a 14-year-old from Largo, Florida, won the 2023 Scripps National Spelling Bee on Thursday night, correctly spelling psammophile to take the $50,000 first prize.“It’s surreal. … My legs are still shaking,” he said at the competition in National Harbor, Maryland.Eleven students made the finals after 11 million people entered spelling competitions throughout the world.The preliminary rounds began Tuesday, while the quarterfinals and semifinals took place Wednesday.This is a developing story and will be updated.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.THE-CNN-WIRE (TM) & © 2023 CABLE NEWS NETWORK, INC., A TIME WARNER COMPANY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Best of Madison 2023 Vote Now Man faces reckless homicide charge in Richland County campground death Should 'Low Mow May' grow on us? Expert cuts in McFarland police looking for possible witness to Memorial Day drive-by shooting 'It'll never be closed for me': Anisa Scott's family reacts as court cases come to a close Latest News MMSD promises to 'restore integrity' of communications department after release of documents Dane County board member lays out plan to address concerns about hiring process for human services director role Bridge over I-39/90/94 hit by crane truck last year reopens to traffic The Del-Bar, a Wisconsin Dells staple, shares Shrimp DeJonghe recipe with public on 80th anniversary Flights, tours of World War II era B-25 bomber happening in Madison this weekend More News