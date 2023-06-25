12 people, including children, hospitalized after apparent ‘over-chlorination’ of Houston lazy river pool By Melissa Alonso, CNN Jun 25, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save (CNN) — A dozen people – including seven children – in Houston were taken to the hospital for chemical exposure due to an apparent over-chlorination of a lazy river pool, authorities said.Houston fire officials received the initial call about the incident around 5 p.m. on Saturday, according to CNN affiliate KHOU.Houston Fire Department Chief Samuel Peña tweeted Saturday evening that the incident was under control.In an earlier tweet, the Houston Fire Department said seven children and three adults were transported to an area hospital, while others went by private vehicle.KHOU reported that the conditions of those hospitalized were not known.Chlorine is used in pools to eliminate germs. The chief noted that exposure to over-chlorination in such a setting can trigger nausea, skin and eye irritation or asthma symptoms.The pool incident comes as residents are trying to stay cool amid high temperatures, with heat indices in the triple digits this weekend, according to the National Weather Service office in Houston.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.THE-CNN-WIRE (TM) & © 2023 CABLE NEWS NETWORK, INC., A TIME WARNER COMPANY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Eight people arrested on drug charges after Baraboo residence searched 16 years later, search continues for answers in Kelly Nolan's murder Badgers football player arrested at Mifflin Street Block Party announces plans to transfer Traffic switch on Atwood Avenue to begin Monday 'You wasted your life': Family of victim speaks at Dane Co. Jail murder sentencing Latest News Europe's many empty churches are being transformed into night clubs, breweries and more 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' slings back into top spot while 'The Flash' drops GOP state legislatures seek greater control over state and local election offices Pints for Pups promotes local adoptions 21-year-old Madison woman crowned Miss Wisconsin 2023 More News