11-year-old Mississippi boy who was shot by responding police officer after calling 911 is released from the hospital

 Family of Aderrien Murry

(CNN) — An 11-year-old Mississippi boy who was shot by a police officer after he called 911 for help is recovering after being released from the hospital, according to his family.

The family is calling for the officer to be fired and charged with the shooting.