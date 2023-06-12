11-year-old British girl shot dead in France in dispute over garden

Paris (CNN) — An 11-year-old British girl was shot dead in Saint-Herbot in Brittany, western France, on Saturday, during a dispute between two neighbors over their gardens, according to the local mayor’s office.

The girl’s parents were seriously wounded in the gun attack. Her 8-year-old-sister escaped and was found “unharmed but in a state of shock,” Quimper prosecutor Carine Halley said in a statement on Sunday.