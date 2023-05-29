1-year-old among 9 shot after altercation near beach in Hollywood, Florida, authorities say

Police responded to a shooting near Hollywood Beach in Hollywood, Florida, on May 29.

 Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/AP

(CNN) — Nine people were shot, including a 1-year-old child, during an altercation Monday night between two groups near a busy area of the beach in Hollywood, Florida, officials said.

Police have detained one person of interest but are still searching for an additional suspect, who was described as wearing a black short-sleeve shirt and camo shorts, Hollywood Police Department spokesperson Deanna Bettineschi told reporters.

CNN’s Amanda Jackson and Jamiel Lynch contributed to this report.