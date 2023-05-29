1 person rescued overnight as crews race to find anyone who may be trapped after an apartment building’s partial collapse in Davenport, Iowa

(CNN) — An eighth person has been rescued after a six-story apartment building partially collapsed Sunday in Davenport, Iowa, as crews scramble to find anyone else who might be trapped.

While “no known individuals are trapped in that facility,” rescue teams with search dogs are still scouring the wreckage Monday morning, Davenport Chief Mike Carlsten said. He said no fatalities have been reported.

CNN’s Chris Boyette contributed to this report.