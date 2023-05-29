1 person rescued overnight as crews race to find anyone who may be trapped after an apartment building’s partial collapse in Davenport, Iowa

(CNN) — An eighth person has been rescued after a six-story apartment building partially collapsed Sunday in Davenport, Iowa, as crews scramble to find anyone else who might be trapped.
While “no known individuals are trapped in that facility,” rescue teams with search dogs are still scouring the wreckage Monday morning, Davenport Chief Mike Carlsten said. He said no fatalities have been reported.
Still, “the building is structurally unsound, is posing a risk to responders,” Carlsten said. He said structural engineers are on site as first responders prepare to shift from rescue operations to recovery.
Crews were dispatched around 4:55 p.m. Sunday to the apartment building known as The Davenport, Carlsten said. Part of the building’s back section collapsed and detached from the rest of the structure, the fire chief said.
“I live in the building just next to it, and we heard just like a large crash,” Andrew Sommer, a former tenant of The Davenport, told CNN affiliate KWQC. “Shortly after, we went outside and saw the whole section of the building gone.”
Initially, seven people were rescued and more than a dozen others escorted out of the building. An eighth person was found overnight and taken to a hospital, Carlsten said Monday.
The cause of the collapse has yet to be determined. The building’s owners had current permits for repair work for the exterior wall, said Richard Oswald, the city’s neighborhood services director.
Crews secured utilities after they found gas and water leaking from each floor of the building, officials said Sunday.
The area will remain closed as the search efforts and investigation continue.