(CNN) — One person is in police custody after at least seven people were wounded in a shooting at a Wichita, Kansas, nightclub overnight, Wichita Police said Sunday.

No one has died as a result of the shooting, which occurred at 12:58 a.m. inside a business at 222 North Washington Street, police said at a news conference. At least two other people were injured when they were trampled as crowds fled the venue, according to a police spokesperson.