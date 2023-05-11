1 of 2 inmates who escaped Philadelphia jail has been captured as police arrest woman accused of aiding their escape

Xianni Stalling faces four felony charges after Philadelphia authorities accused her of helping two at-large inmates escape a correctional facility. Stalling was arraigned on May 11.

 Philadelphia Police Department

A 21-year-old woman faces four felony charges after Philadelphia authorities accused her of helping two inmates escape a correctional facility -- one of whom has since been captured.

Philadelphia police arrested and charged Xianni Stalling with criminal conspiracy, escape, hindering apprehension and criminal use of a communication facility, the Municipal Court of Philadelphia County's criminal docket shows.

