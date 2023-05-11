1 of 2 inmates who escaped Philadelphia jail has been captured as police arrest 2 people accused of aiding their escape

Xianni Stalling faces four felony charges after Philadelphia authorities accused her of helping two at-large inmates escape a correctional facility. Stalling was arraigned on May 11.

 Philadelphia Police Department

Two people face felony charges after authorities accused them this week of helping two inmates escape a Philadelphia correctional facility -- one of whom was captured Thursday night.

Philadelphia police arrested and charged Xianni Stalling Wednesday with criminal conspiracy, escape, hindering apprehension and criminal use of a communication facility, the Municipal Court of Philadelphia County's criminal docket shows.

