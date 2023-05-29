1 man captured, another still on the run after breaking out of a Mississippi detention center. Last month, 4 others had escaped from the same facility

(CNN) — Mississippi authorities captured one escapee and are still looking for a second man after the pair broke out of a detention facility Monday morning, just a little over a month after four other men had escaped the same jail.

Michael Lewis, 31, and Joseph Spring, 31, were discovered missing from the Raymond Detention Center, about 15 miles west of Jackson, following a head count conducted after a deputy noticed items and “what appeared to be blood” near the facility’s outer perimeter fence, Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said in a news conference.

