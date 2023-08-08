BELOIT, Wis. -- Rock County's second Narcan vending machine has been installed at the Beloit Public Library.
The machine is stocked with the medication and opioid test strips. The process to receive the medication that can save lives in the event of an overdose is the same as any ordinary vending machine. According to the library, a person types in the code next to an item, and the item drops down in the tray below. No money is required, nor is the input of any identifying information.
The installation comes as Rock County has already seen 19 fatal overdoses in 2023. Twelve of those were in Beloit.
Library director Nick Dimassis said the vending machine will help end the public health epidemic.
"We're trying to get ahead of some of the need that is out there and that we see everyday at the pubic library and within our community," Dimassis said.
Dimassis believes the public library needs to serve the community in more ways than just books.
"As we look to really reflect the community both in our collections and in our services, we also need to respond to community needs and so this is a great step in that direction," Dimassis said.
Library marketing and communications coordinator Amy Mitchell said the many hours the facility is open is just one of the reasons why it made for a great spot for the machine. The Beloit Public Library is open 62 hours per week.
"It's meant as a resource for families who have a loved one that have an addiction and it's always good to have these products on hand just in case," Mitchell said.