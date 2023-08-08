A new Narcan vending machine is available at the Beloit Public Library.

BELOIT, Wis. -- Rock County's second Narcan vending machine has been installed at the Beloit Public Library.

The machine is stocked with the medication and opioid test strips. The process to receive the medication that can save lives in the event of an overdose is the same as any ordinary vending machine. According to the library, a person types in the code next to an item, and the item drops down in the tray below. No money is required, nor is the input of any identifying information.