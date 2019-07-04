Nakoma League hosts Fourth of July parade, picnic
Children in the Madison area celebrated the Fourth of July with their parents and guardians at the Nakoma Parade, hosted by the Nakoma League, on Thursday.
Nakoma League former President Mark Cosigny said the league overall, as well as the parade, is a way to bring the community together.
“An event like this, it takes a village to put on, but once you’ve done all the hard work in the week, week and a half beforehand, this is where it pays off because you get to see everyone that you just talked to,” Cosigny said.
Children biked down the street or went in strollers to a Kiddie Carnival that awaited them. At the carnival, children played games, enjoyed concessions and relaxed in the shade. The carnival games were put on by older children, who then taught the younger ones how to play. A firetruck and bouncy house were available for children to enjoy and explore.
Bikes and people were dressed up for the festivities.
