A fisherman's shocking discovery in the Rock River this week helped solve a 30-year-old mystery.

JANESVILLE, Wis. -- During the summer, Steven Ponio spends a few days per week fishing on Rock River. He typically only catches fish, but last week his prize a little bigger.

"I lose the walleye every June so I was out looking for them and scanning the bottom and doing some trolling Sunday night, and I saw a very very strange image on my depth finder and thought, 'This is not a fish,'" Ponio said.