MADISON, Wis. -- Wisconsin's chief elections official Meagan Wolfe urged clerks across the state not to advocate for her as her role at the Wisconsin Elections Commission is "at risk", she wrote in a letter shared with media outlets on Wednesday.
"Based on recent media reports, you may be wondering about my future at the Wisconsin Elections Commission," Wolfe wrote.
"The truth is that I don’t know for certain at this point, but it’s clear that enough legislators have fallen prey to false information about my work and the work of this agency that my role here is at risk."
Some state senators responsible for confirming Wolfe's appointment told the Journal Sentinel earlier this month that they did not plan to vote for her again after her term expires on July 1, should her appointment reach the senate.
It is the role of the six-member bipartisan commission to choose who fills the role. It's unclear what plan the commission has for Wolfe's future, after she has come under fire from Republicans for her work leading the agency through the aftermath of the 2020 election.
"False claims about election administration in the state of Wisconsin have proliferated since 2020," Wolfe wrote in the letter on Wednesday. "These claims are inaccurate and predicated on the false premise that the WEC administrator can make decisions unilaterally. This is simply not true."
In 2020, President Joe Biden won Wisconsin by less than one percentage point. The outcome has withstood numerous court cases, audits, and reviews, despite false allegations brought without evidence of widespread voter fraud in the state.
Assembly speaker Robin Vos also commissioned a months-long review of the election that ultimately found no evidence of widespread fraud.
Wolfe has held her role since 2018, and was confirmed unanimously--a vote that included Republicans who later turned against her-- in 2019.
In her letter, Wolfe urged the commission to chart a path forward in the best interests of the state. She also noted, however, that there was no other person that would match her years of experience in helping run Wisconsin elections.
"It is a fact that if I am not selected for this role, Wisconsin would have a less experienced administrator at the helm," she wrote.
