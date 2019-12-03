Musical instruments stolen from UW-Madison campus building

Photo by Jeff Miller/UW Communications Mosse Humanities Building on the University of Wisconsin–Madison campus.

MADISON, Wis. - The University of Wisconsin-Madison Police Department is investigating a string of burglaries after several musical instruments were stolen from a UW-Madison campus building this past week.

According to a news release from UWPD, officials received reports of multiple burglaries at the George L. Mosse Humanities Building on 455 North Park Street.

In each case, musical instruments were stolen from the building's basement. Police said the burglaries happened between Thursday and Sunday.

UWPD is investigating the burglaries and has asked anyone with information to call the police department at 608-264-2677.

