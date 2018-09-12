LIVE NOW

Multiple units respond to possible barn fire near Stoughton

Posted: Sep 12, 2018 04:29 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 12, 2018 04:32 PM CDT

STOUGHTON, Wis. - Crews are responding to a reported barn fire near Stoughton, according to Dane County Dispatch. 

Officials said the fire was reported on County Highway A around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday. Stoughton Fire Department is responding with assistance from other departments. 

Wisconsin Department of Transportation officials have shut down County Highway A near Wisconsin 138. Officials with the Dane County Sheriff's Office are asking people to avoid the area. 

