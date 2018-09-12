Multiple units respond to possible barn fire near Stoughton

Photo courtesy Jill Swangstu

STOUGHTON, Wis. - Crews are responding to a reported barn fire near Stoughton, according to Dane County Dispatch.

Traffic alert; Please avoid CTH A near Stoughton. Crews are responding to a fire, road ways are closed. — Dane County Sheriff (@DaneSheriff) September 12, 2018

Officials said the fire was reported on County Highway A around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday. Stoughton Fire Department is responding with assistance from other departments.

Wisconsin Department of Transportation officials have shut down County Highway A near Wisconsin 138. Officials with the Dane County Sheriff's Office are asking people to avoid the area.