More than 30 people displaced after fire in Beloit apartment building, fire officials say

BELOIT, Wis. - About 36 people have been displaced after a structure fire in Beloit, according to officials with the fire department.

Officials said the call reporting flames showing in an apartment building came in around 9:55 p.m. Friday. About 20 to 25 units are responding to the scene.

Upon arrival, officials said flames could be seen from the second floor and the roof of the building.

The building, on the 900 block of West Grand Avenue, has been evacuated. There are no reports of injuries at this time.

Officials said the building has about eight apartments inside and the Red Cross has been is responding to help people who have been displaced.

"Everyone in the building has been accounted for with no injuries," officials said in a Facebook post. "The Red Cross is on scene to assist the approximately three dozen people residing who have been displaced from this fire."

Beloit Fire Department called for help from area units to assist with the fire, which is now being considered a second-alarm structure fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, according to the Beloit Fire Department. No damage estimate has been made yet.

