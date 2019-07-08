Multiple underage drinking tickets issued after Iowa County deputies break up party

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Deputies with the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office issued multiple underage drinking tickets early Sunday morning.

They were responding to a house party on County Road Y around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, according to a release from the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office.

Multiple underage tickets were issued and a 17-year-old girl was also arrested for violating the absolute sobriety law, the release said.

She was taken the Iowa County Jail, booked on her charges, and later released to a responsible party, according to the release.

