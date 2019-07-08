Multiple underage drinking tickets issued after Iowa County deputies break up party
Deputies with the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office issued multiple underage drinking tickets early Sunday morning.
They were responding to a house party on County Road Y around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, according to a release from the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office.
Multiple underage tickets were issued and a 17-year-old girl was also arrested for violating the absolute sobriety law, the release said.
She was taken the Iowa County Jail, booked on her charges, and later released to a responsible party, according to the release.
