Expect road closures, delays Sunday for Ironman Wisconsin triathlon

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Multiple road closures Sunday for Ironman Wisconsin triathlon Multiple road closures Sunday for Ironman Wisconsin triathlon

MADISON, Wis. - Madison is hosting the Ironman Wisconsin triathlon on Sunday, leading to several road closures and traffic impacts across the city and Dane County.

The event begins at 6:40 a.m. Sunday with the swimming portion of the competition in Lake Monona at the Monona Terrace. There are no closures for the swim, but the bicycle and run routes will affect travel in the area.

The City of Madison says closures for the biking portion will last from about 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the following locations:

Right lane of northbound John Nolen Drive, from East Lakeside Street to Monona Terrace

East Lakeside Street east of John Nolen Drive

Olin-Turville Court

East Rusk Avenue from the Alliant Energy Center driveway to Rimrock Road

Beltline ramps at Rimrock Road

Badger Road west of Rimrock Road

The triathlon's running route will lead to closures from approximately noon on Sunday until midnight. Several major roads downtown will be a part of the race route, including much of the Capitol Square, State Street, University Avenue and Monroe Street.

City of Madison

City of Madison

The Verona Police Department also said there will be a few delays and full road closures in Verona.

Verona police said the intersection of Old Highway PB at Whalen Road should be avoided, if possible, because that is where the cyclists enter and leave the city. The US-151 ramps at Paoli Street/Highway 69 will be closed for the duration of the race.

There is limited parking in public ramps downtown Madison for spectators, with more parking available for $7 at the Alliant Energy Center, with free shuttles running from 4 a.m. Sunday to 1 a.m. Monday, dropping spectators and competitors off about one block from the finish line and Monona Terrace. Another spectator shuttle bus to the Verona Loop will be offered, with pickup and drop-off near Monona Terrace at Wilson and Carroll Streets. Those shuttles from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.