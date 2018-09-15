Multiple property crimes reported in Middleton's Stonefield neighborhood, police say

MIDDLETON, Wis. - Middleton police warned residents in a news release Saturday to keep their houses, vehicles and garage doors locked after several property crimes were reported.

In one incident, a white sedan was stolen from the 6300 block of Briarcliff Lane. Over on the 1200 block of Boundary Road, two packages were taken from the front porch, police said. A vehicle was broken into and a garage door opened using an opener int the vehicle, according to the release. On the 1500 block of Windfield Way, two vehicles parked inside a garage were entered, according to reports.

Police said that there was no evidence of forced entry in any of these incidents in the Stonefield neighborhood. Anyone with information about these crimes is encouraged to contact police.