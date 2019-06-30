Multiple power outrages after severe weather sweeps through the area

Several parts of our viewing area dealing are with power outages following strong storms. Homes in Dane, Rock, Sauk, Dodge, Columbia and Iowa counties are without power according to Madison Gas and Electric and Aliant Energy.

Around 100 customers are affected by an outage in near Highway 51 and Highway 30 on the east side of Madison, according to MGE's outage map. Nearly 200 customers are without power in the Orchard Ridge neighborhood, according to the map.

More than 500 customers are without power near Paoli, according to Alliant Energy's outage map. There are also outages in Brooklyn, Busseyville and Verona, according to the map.

