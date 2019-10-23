Multiple police departments share warning about recent We Energies scam

Via WTMJ-TV

MILWAUKEE - Multiple police departments throughout southern Wisconsin are helping spread the word about recent scam attempts claiming to be We Energies.

In a Facebook post, the energy company said it doesn't ask customers to do any of the things the scammers request on the phone. The post has been shared by multiple police and sheriff's departments in an effort to spread the word about the scam attempts.

We Energies provides electric and gas services to the majority of southeastern Wisconsin.

