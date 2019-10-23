Programming Notice

Multiple police departments share warning about recent We Energies scam

Posted: Oct 23, 2019 01:05 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 01:05 PM CDT

MILWAUKEE - Multiple police departments throughout southern Wisconsin are helping spread the word about recent scam attempts claiming to be We Energies.

In a Facebook post, the energy company said it doesn't ask customers to do any of the things the scammers request on the phone. The post has been shared by multiple police and sheriff's departments in an effort to spread the word about the scam attempts.

We Energies provides electric and gas services to the majority of southeastern Wisconsin.

 

