Multiple people hurt in crash in Lone Rock

MADISON, Wis. - A two-vehicle crash on Friday afternoon left multiple people with injuries in Lone Rock, according to the Sauk County Sheriff's Office.

Officials said a Chevrolet Impala was traveling west on U.S. Highway 14 when it struck a Plymouth Voyager traveling east in the eastbound lane. Two occupants in the Voyager were trapped and needed help getting out, while the driver of the Impala also was trapped, according to a news release.

One of the drivers was transported to UW Hospital via MedFlight. Highway 14 was closed for several hours.

The crash remains under investigation.