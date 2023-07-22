Madison
BELOIT, Wis. -- Multiple people were displaced Friday after a fire at a Beloit apartment building.
Fire crews were called to the 1900 block of Cleora Drive at around 6:30 p.m. for a reported fire. Crews from Rockton, the Town of Beloit, the Town of Turtle and Janesville assisted at the scene.
Nobody was injured. Officials said the cause of the fire was cooking-related.
The Red Cross is helping those who were impacted by the incident.
