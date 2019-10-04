Multiple law enforcement agencies involved in high-speed chase with stolen SUV, police say

freeimages.com/Elvis Santana

BEAVER DAM, Wis. - Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in a police pursuit that originated early Friday morning in Beaver Dam.

Around 3:00 a.m., Beaver Dam officers were called out to a home along the 1000 block of Lake Shore Drive, on the city's northwest side, for a possible burglary. A woman called police after her dog began barking, alerting her to an open garage door, according to Beaver Dam Police Chief John Kreuziger.

Officers noticed the woman's unlocked car had been rummaged through. Police believe the burglars attempted to get inside the woman's home after accessing her garage door opener in the car, which alerted her dog.

Officers noticed a silver SUV near the woman's house, Kreuziger said.

Another officer near Lake Shore Drive spotted the SUV minutes later as he talked to a person on a skateboard. The driver of the SUV was speeding, failed to stop at a stop sign and nearly hit the officer and skateboard, Kreuziger said.

That officer began following the SUV and a high-speed police pursuit started.

The chase went into Columbus, Sun Prairie, Dane County and Madison, Kreuziger said. Officers lost the vehicle and ended the pursuit.

The SUV was found abandoned near Madison College's Truax campus on Madison's far east side.

The vehicle is being processed for evidence Friday morning. An investigation also revealed it was stolen out of Sun Prairie.

Police are still searching for those who abandoned the vehicle.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.