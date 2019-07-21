Multiple injuries after two car crashes on East Washington Ave., police say

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

MADISON, Wis. - Dane County Dispatch confirms that several people are injured after two car crashes on East Washington Avenue.

Officials say four ambulances are on the scene after authorities were dispatched at 10:22 p.m. Saturday.

Dispatch could not confirm how many cars were involved, but say there were two crashes, with the second car crash caused by the first.

Dispatch says the inbound lanes of East Washington Avenue are currently shut down at 4th Street.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.