Multiple injuries after two car crashes on East Washington Ave., police say
MADISON, Wis. - Dane County Dispatch confirms that several people are injured after two car crashes on East Washington Avenue.
Officials say four ambulances are on the scene after authorities were dispatched at 10:22 p.m. Saturday.
Dispatch could not confirm how many cars were involved, but say there were two crashes, with the second car crash caused by the first.
Dispatch says the inbound lanes of East Washington Avenue are currently shut down at 4th Street.
