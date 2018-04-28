Multiple fire units respond to reported barn fire in Montrose, dispatchers say

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MONTROSE, Wis. - At least five fire crews responded to a reported barn fire in Montrose, according to Dane County dispatchers.

Officials said a brush fire ignited the barn when the winds changed. The fire caused around $2,500 in damage.

The call reporting a structure fire at the 6000 block of Sun Valley Parkway came in around 5:10 p.m. Officials put the fire out quickly.

Belleville, Mount Horeb, Verona, Fitchburg and Oregon fire departments all responded.