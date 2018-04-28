Multiple fire units respond to reported barn fire in Montrose, dispatchers say
MONTROSE, Wis. - At least five fire crews responded to a reported barn fire in Montrose, according to Dane County dispatchers.
Officials said a brush fire ignited the barn when the winds changed. The fire caused around $2,500 in damage.
The call reporting a structure fire at the 6000 block of Sun Valley Parkway came in around 5:10 p.m. Officials put the fire out quickly.
Belleville, Mount Horeb, Verona, Fitchburg and Oregon fire departments all responded.
