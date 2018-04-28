LIVE NOW

Multiple fire units respond to reported barn fire in Montrose, dispatchers say

Posted: Apr 27, 2018 06:29 PM CDT

Updated: Apr 27, 2018 07:17 PM CDT

MONTROSE, Wis. - At least five fire crews responded to a reported barn fire in Montrose, according to Dane County dispatchers. 

Officials said a brush fire ignited the barn when the winds changed. The fire caused around $2,500 in damage.

The call reporting a structure fire at the 6000 block of Sun Valley Parkway came in around 5:10 p.m. Officials put the fire out quickly. 

Belleville, Mount Horeb, Verona, Fitchburg and Oregon fire departments all responded. 

