Madison
Assignment Editor
COTTAGE GROVE, Wis. -- Multiple fire departments responded Wednesday morning to a house fire on the northeast edge of Cottage Grove, dispatchers confirmed.
Details weren't immediately available about the size of the fire or what caused it, but Dane County dispatchers told News 3 Now that "multiple units from multiple departments" were responding.
The call came in around 8:40 a.m. from the 4600 block of Baxter Road.
Dispatchers didn't have any information about whether or not anyone was injured.
The Cottage Grove fire department is leading the response.
This is a developing story that will be updated.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.