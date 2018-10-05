Multiple families left without a place to live after Janesville apartment fire

PHOTOS: Fire officials respond to fire at apartment building in Janesville Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. [ + - ] Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. [ + - ] Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. [ + - ]

JANESVILLE, Wis. - For Linda Taubert, Wednesday night seemed perfectly ordinary.

"Everything was fine," she said. "Everything was normal."

Taubert, of Janesville, went to visit some nearby family for dinner. When she came back to her apartment complex, afterwards, she was met by sirens and multiple first responders blocking her path.

"I ran into a roadblock a little bit," she said. "There were a lot of flashing lights."

As Taubert got out of her car and tried to tried to make her way closer to her apartment, she began hearing people say there had been a fire.

I’m back at the scene of last night’s fire at village green east apartments in Janesville. A @RedCrossWIS spokesman told me 13 people from six units were provided immediate needs. #News3 pic.twitter.com/drQlqeWklv — Adam Duxter (@News3Adam) October 4, 2018

When she got close enough, her fears were confirmed.

The apartment on fire was her own.

"My heart sank," she said.

Taubert's mind immediately went to Max, her dog, who was still inside.

"He was home by himself," she said. "I was very concerned about getting home to him."

Also on Taubert's mind was her late husband John. Her partner of more than 15 years, John had died of cancer exactly five weeks ago. All of his belongings were inside.

"I was trying to figure out what to do with them," Taubert said on Thursday. "Unfortunately now, most of those things are gone. This kind of answered that for me."

Max the dog was trapped in the fire for almost an hour yesterday before making his way out.



Tonight at five on #News3, hear how Max and his owner are regrouping after losing almost everything they own. @WISCTV_News3 pic.twitter.com/qCoo06eHFE — Adam Duxter (@News3Adam) October 4, 2018

It had been an hour since the fire started, and Taubert was still outside her apartment, watching from across the street. Still no sign of her beloved dog Max. That's when a stranger called for her attention.

"He pointed to the front yard, and my dog is out there running around looking for me," she said.

Shortly after, a first responder exited Taubert's apartment with her husband's ashes.

It was due to the care of strangers, Taubert says, that she was able to be reunited with the things that mattered most.

"As devastating as this was, there are good people," she said.

On Thursday afternoon, Taubert still hadn't been able to enter into her apartment to assess the damage. She says that thanks to her renters insurance, many physical items will be able to be replaced.

"There's still the stress of where do I move to next and having to fill that apartment," she said. "With my renters insurance, I don't have to worry about that, that's going to be taken care of for me."

Taubert says of all the units destroyed, she is the only one with renters insurance.

"I'm pleading with everyone," she said. "Go talk to an agent immediately.