Multiple departments respond to duplex fire in Fitchburg

FITCHBURG, Wis. - Multiple departments are helping the Fitchburg Fire Department try to contain a duplex fire off of McKee Road.

The call for a structure fire at 3039 Woods Edge Way came in shortly after 11 p.m. Thursday night. Several departments are on scene assisting.

Police have the intersection of McKee Road and Woods Edge Way blocked off while crews continue to fight the fire.

There is no word on possible injuries and the Fitchburg Fire Department is not releasing any more information at this time, as the situation is still ongoing.

