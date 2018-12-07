Multiple departments respond to duplex fire in Fitchburg
FITCHBURG, Wis. - Multiple departments are helping the Fitchburg Fire Department try to contain a duplex fire off of McKee Road.
The call for a structure fire at 3039 Woods Edge Way came in shortly after 11 p.m. Thursday night. Several departments are on scene assisting.
Police have the intersection of McKee Road and Woods Edge Way blocked off while crews continue to fight the fire.
.@FitchburgWIPD wouldn't let our crews any closer to this fire, but we're working to learn more. #news3 https://t.co/Kodn9u2o07 pic.twitter.com/K2XZODxmXK— Dannika Lewis (@DannikaLewis) December 7, 2018
There is no word on possible injuries and the Fitchburg Fire Department is not releasing any more information at this time, as the situation is still ongoing.
Stay with News 3 and Channel 3000 for the latest updates.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Local And Regional News
- Dane County Humane Society warns of wildlife lead poisoning
- Fort McCoy honors President Bush with 21-gun artillery salute
- UW Veterinary Care clinic could find vaccine for cancer in dogs, and possibly humans
- Activists demand transparency on inmate deaths at Wisconsin prisons
- Bomb threats made aboard Greyhound bus bound from Milwaukee
- Juda School partners with UW to reduce carbon footprint