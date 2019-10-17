Multiple crews responding to house fire in Burke

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

BURKE, Wis. - Multiple crews are responding to a house fire in the town of Burke on Wednesday night.

Dane County dispatch said it received a call at 8:38 p.m. for a report of a structure fire on the 3800 block of Sunburst Road.

Officials confirmed it is a box-level fire, meaning crews from several fire departments have been dispatched to help at the scene.

The Sun Prairie Fire Department is the leading department for the fire.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.