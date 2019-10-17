Multiple crews responding to house fire in Burke
BURKE, Wis. - Multiple crews are responding to a house fire in the town of Burke on Wednesday night.
Dane County dispatch said it received a call at 8:38 p.m. for a report of a structure fire on the 3800 block of Sunburst Road.
Officials confirmed it is a box-level fire, meaning crews from several fire departments have been dispatched to help at the scene.
The Sun Prairie Fire Department is the leading department for the fire.
