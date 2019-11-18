Multiple crews responding to electrical pole on fire
STOUGHTON, Wis. - Multiple crews are responding to an electrical pole on fire.
The call for the pole on fire came in just before 6:20 a.m. Monday on the 400 block of Industrial Circle.
Dane County dispatch said no roads are closed as a result of the fire and there are no reported injuries.
