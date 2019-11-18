Multiple crews responding to electrical pole on fire

STOUGHTON, Wis. - Multiple crews are responding to an electrical pole on fire.

The call for the pole on fire came in just before 6:20 a.m. Monday on the 400 block of Industrial Circle.

Dane County dispatch said no roads are closed as a result of the fire and there are no reported injuries.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.