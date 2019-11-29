Multiple cars involved in crashes on same stretch of Wisconsin 11, dispatchers say

JANESVILLE, Wis. - At least eight vehicles were involved in crashes along the same section of Wisconsin 11 near Janesville, according to Rock County dispatchers.

First responders are working to determine if the cars were involved in a single pileup or separate crashes.

Wisconsin 11 is back open after being closed in both directions near Read Road. The first crash was reported a little after 7 a.m. Friday, according to dispatchers.

They said injuries were reported and at least one person was taken to a hospital.

News 3 Now will update this story once more information is release.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.