Four school buses, bus barn destroyed after overnight fire near Oregon

TOWN OF DUNN, Wis. - Four school buses and a bus barn are considered a total loss after a fire overnight in the Town of Dunn, according to the Dane County Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office and seven area fire departments responded to the fire at 1840 Schuster Road just outside of Oregon at 11:45 p.m. Thursday.

Crews found four buses on fire inside the barn housing them. People living in a nearby house were able to get out safely.

Students with the Oregon School District were not impacted by an overnight fire at a local bus barn. Four buses, owned by a company the district contracts with, were destroyed during the fire. #news3now pic.twitter.com/WHDuAbr5TE — Stephanie Fryer (@stephfryermedia) October 4, 2019

The school buses were part of the Hagstrom Busing fleet, according to Brian Busler the superintendent for the Oregon School District. Hagstrom Busing is one of the companies the district contracts with to provide bus services to students.

Busler said the fire did not impact busing service for students. The district contracts with around 10 different companies so those drivers picked up extra students on Friday and will continue to do so next week.

Authorities say the damage is estimated at $315,000, deeming the buses and barn a total loss. Arrangements have been made for all required bus routes Friday.

Schuster Road was closed between County Highway MM and East Netherwood Drive due to the fire. It's unknown when the road will reopen.

Fire departments from Oregon, Deerfield, Marshall, Middleton, McFarland, New Glarus and Brooklyn responded to the fire.

