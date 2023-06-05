Madison
Digital Producer
BLACK EARTH, Wis. -- Firefighters from multiple agencies were battling a house fire Monday afternoon outside Black Earth.
Dane County dispatchers said the fire was first reported at around 12:55 p.m. in the 4900 block of Eissfeldt Road.
Dispatchers could not provide further details on the size and scope of the fire but said no injuries had been reported as of early Monday afternoon.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated when more information is made available.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Kyle Jones is a digital producer for Channel3000.com. You can contact him at kjones@wisctv.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.